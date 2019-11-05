Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,193,453 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,453 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $114,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

