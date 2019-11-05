Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 100,706 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,508,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100,706 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dana were worth $50,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 99,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Dana Inc has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAN. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

