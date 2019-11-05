Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $97,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.21.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $179.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.