Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $73,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IDEX by 300.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,674 shares of company stock worth $3,849,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.