Gabelli Funds LLC Has $50.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 85.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $50,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTR opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

