Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,133 shares of company stock worth $2,942,020. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.02.

STT stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

