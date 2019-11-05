Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden accounts for 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $131,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSG. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price objective on Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

Shares of MSG opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $240.33 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 553.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

