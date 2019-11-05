Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 14,300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $60,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In related news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $296.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.