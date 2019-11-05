GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 20,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 340.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 210.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Coastal Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

In other Coastal Financial news, EVP Daniel J. Lee bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

