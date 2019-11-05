GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 36,837 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CIR opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIR. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

