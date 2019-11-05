Gabalex Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.9% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

