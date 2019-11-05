FY2020 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Lowered by William Blair

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.55. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 44,988 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 151,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

