FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issued By William Blair

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

