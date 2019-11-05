FY2020 Earnings Estimate for NuVasive, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

