FY2019 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Increased by Analyst

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $339,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,890 shares of company stock worth $2,028,282. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.