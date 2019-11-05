FY2019 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Cut by Capital One Financial

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPX. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $10.57 on Monday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.