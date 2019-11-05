FY2019 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered by Analyst

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.43. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $140.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,411 shares of company stock worth $8,338,723. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

