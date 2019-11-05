FY2019 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank Boosted by Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

TD opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,944,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.