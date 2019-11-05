FY2019 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric PLC Boosted by G.Research (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67. nVent Electric has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,567,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 240.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

