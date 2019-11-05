FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mobile Mini Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 712,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

