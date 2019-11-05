FY2019 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CONE. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.43 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 548,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

