FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Increased by Analyst

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $16.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

Shares of CI stock opened at $183.12 on Monday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

