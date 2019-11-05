FY2019 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Raised by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

AN stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $37,084.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,143 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,430. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

