FY2019 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

