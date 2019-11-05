FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Decreased by Raymond James

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $11.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

