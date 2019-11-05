FY2019 Earnings Forecast for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Issued By B. Riley

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PRGX Global in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

PRGX opened at $4.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

