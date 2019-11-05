FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

LDOS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $224,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

