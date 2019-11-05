FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPX. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

TPX opened at $86.39 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $163,000.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $8,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $34,101,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,086 shares of company stock valued at $17,364,698. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.