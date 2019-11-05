FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Issued By Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

