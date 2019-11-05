FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Community Health Systems Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.83). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $385.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.37. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

In other Community Health Systems news, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,843.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,062.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.