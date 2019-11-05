FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Baker Hughes Company Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

BKR stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $6,669,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $436,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

