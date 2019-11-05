FunFair Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $752,152.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00222111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01430573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, ABCC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.