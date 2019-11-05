Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,270,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

