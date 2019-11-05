Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at Piper Jaffray Companies

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of FLGT opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

