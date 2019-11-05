Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,315. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.