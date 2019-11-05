FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 5,755,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

