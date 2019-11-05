FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,060,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NYSE:FCN opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

