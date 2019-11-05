FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. FRP has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.66.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $99,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,951.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FRP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FRP by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of FRP by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

