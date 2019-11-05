Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Up 6.8%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65, 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on Frontera Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.