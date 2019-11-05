Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Down 7.1%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.79, 1,093,062 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 589,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

