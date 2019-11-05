Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. 1,093,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,707. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 531,642 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,431,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.