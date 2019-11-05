Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 46,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Freshpet news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

