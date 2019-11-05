Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

