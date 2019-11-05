Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 6,700 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $254,935.00. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $450,784 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.