Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.72. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $232.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

