Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $46,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $756,895.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,691 shares of company stock valued at $654,941 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,872,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after buying an additional 263,676 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,183,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after buying an additional 158,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,242,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. 10,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,640. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

