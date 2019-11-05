Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FBM opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $818.53 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

FBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

