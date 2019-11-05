Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FOSL stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Fossil Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

