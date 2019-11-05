Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to $55.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Fortis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $40.32. 78,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. Fortis has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.3631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 345,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fortis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,783,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fortis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

