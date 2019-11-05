Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Set at $97.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.24.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 146.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 752,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fortinet by 71.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 534,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 23.4% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

